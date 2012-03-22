FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 12:06 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Feb exports fall 2.7 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 2.7 percent
in February from a year earlier, with the pace of falls slowing
in a sign that a gradual pickup in external demand will help the
economy recover later this year. 	
    The drop was smaller than the economists' median forecast of
a 6.4 percent decline and followed a 9.2 percent drop in
January.	
    The trade balance came to a surplus of 32.9 billion yen
($393 million), the first surplus in five months.    
 In January, Japan posted its biggest ever trade
deficit of 1.476 trillion yen.	
    Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	

                   FEB                YEAR AGO     PCT CHANGE
 Overall balance  +32,921 (-120,000)  +636,987    -94.8
 Exports        5,440,866            5,589,021     -2.7 (-6.4)
 Imports        5,407,945            4,952,034     +9.2 (+8.4)
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
 To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:

