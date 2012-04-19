FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March exports +5.9 pct year/year -MOF
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Japan March exports +5.9 pct year/year -MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose a stronger-than-expected
5.9 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Thursday, resulting in a smaller than expected trade deficit. 	
    The rise in exports beat the median forecast of a flat reading in a Reuters
poll and followed a 2.7 percent drop in February. But the pickup was likely
exaggerated by a dip a year earlier caused by the devastating March earthquake.	
    Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports,
climbed 0.5 percent from a year earlier	
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 82.6 billion yen ($1 billion) against
a projected deficit of 220 billion yen and following a surplus of 29.3 billion
yen in February. 	
    Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are
in parentheses:
 	
-------------------------------------------------------------------	

                   MARCH             YEAR AGO     PCT CHANGE
 Overall balance  -82,554 (-220,000)  +170,930         n/a
 Exports        6,204,223            5,858,517      +5.9   (0.0)
 Imports        6,286,777            5,687,587      +10.5 (+6.5)
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------------	
 To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.