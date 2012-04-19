Japan March exports +5.9 pct year/year -MOF

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose a stronger-than-expected 5.9 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, resulting in a smaller than expected trade deficit. The rise in exports beat the median forecast of a flat reading in a Reuters poll and followed a 2.7 percent drop in February. But the pickup was likely exaggerated by a dip a year earlier caused by the devastating March earthquake. Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, climbed 0.5 percent from a year earlier The trade balance came to a deficit of 82.6 billion yen ($1 billion) against a projected deficit of 220 billion yen and following a surplus of 29.3 billion yen in February. Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ------------------------------------------------------------------- MARCH YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -82,554 (-220,000) +170,930 n/a Exports 6,204,223 5,858,517 +5.9 (0.0) Imports 6,286,777 5,687,587 +10.5 (+6.5) -------------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at: