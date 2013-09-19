FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Aug exports rise 14.7 pct year/year - MOF
September 19, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Japan Aug exports rise 14.7 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 14.7 percent
in August from a year earlier as a weak yen and an increase in
global demand boosted shipments of Japanese goods, government
data showed on Thursday.
    However, the country recorded a trade deficit for the 14th
straight month, the longest streak since 1979-1980.
    The rise in exports was the fastest in three years and
compared with the median estimate for a 14.5 percent increase in
a Reuters poll of economists.
    Imports rose 16.0 percent in August from a year earlier,
versus the median estimate for an 18.5 percent increase, as
Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up for energy lost from
shuttered nuclear power plants.
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 960.3 billion yen
($9.7 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 1.1
trillion yen deficit.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:For a preview of the data, go to.

