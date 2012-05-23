FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April exports rise 7.9 pct year/year - MOF
May 23, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Japan April exports rise 7.9 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 7.9 percent
in April from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than a
year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by a
recovery in overseas demand. 	
    The rise in exports was less than economists' median
forecast of a 12.7 percent gain and followed a 5.9 percent
increase in March.	
    Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier.	
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 520.3 billion yen
($6.51 billion) as Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up
for the closure of all its nuclear plants. 	
    Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:	
----------------------------------------------------------------

                  APRIL              YEAR AGO      PCT CHANGE
 Overall balance -520,274 (-482,800)  -477,737         n/a
 Exports        5,566,500            5,156,648     +7.9 (+12.7)
 Imports        6,086,774            5,634,385     +8.0 (+10.2)
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
