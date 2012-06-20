Japan May exports rise 10 pct year/year -MOF

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 10 percent in May from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than a year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by strength in U.S. demand. The country's trade deficit widened to 907.3 billion yen ($11.48 billion) from a revised 522 billion yen in the previous month, as energy imports remained high because Japan is importing more fossil fuel to make up for nuclear power plant shutdowns. Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, climbed 4.5 percent from a year earlier, with exports to China posting their first rise in eight months. Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: --------------------------------------------------------------- MAY YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -907,255(-561,100) -860,684 n/a Exports 5,234,698 4,759,297 +10.0(+9.3) Imports 6,141,953 5,619,981 +9.3(+2.9) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at: