FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan May exports rise 10 pct year/year -MOF
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Japan May exports rise 10 pct year/year -MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 10 percent
in May from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than a
year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by
strength in U.S. demand. 
    The country's trade deficit widened to 907.3 billion yen
($11.48 billion) from a revised 522 billion yen in the previous
month, as energy imports remained high because Japan is
importing more fossil fuel to make up for nuclear power plant
shutdowns. 
    Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, climbed 4.5 percent from a year earlier, with
exports to China posting their first rise in eight months.
    Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
---------------------------------------------------------------

                       MAY               YEAR AGO     PCT CHANGE
 Overall balance   -907,255(-561,100)   -860,684          n/a
 Exports          5,234,698            4,759,297     +10.0(+9.3)
 Imports          6,141,953            5,619,981      +9.3(+2.9)
----------------------------------------------------------------
 To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.