Japan June exports fall 2.3 pct year/year - MOF
July 24, 2012 / 11:59 PM / 5 years ago

Japan June exports fall 2.3 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 2.3 percent
in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Wednesday, marking the first decline in four months as a slowing
global economy hurt demand overseas. 
    Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
    The trade balance came to a surplus of 61.7 billion yen
($788.8 million), as imports of nonferrous metals and coal
declined. 
    Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses: 
----------------------------------------------------------------

                   JUNE             YEAR AGO     PCT CHANGE
 Overall balance  +61,654 (-135,000)   +64,452         n/a
 Exports        5,643,806            5,774,613    -2.3 (-3.0)
 Imports        5,582,152            5,710,161    -2.2 (+1.2) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:

