Japan June exports fall 2.3 pct year/year - MOF

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, marking the first decline in four months as a slowing global economy hurt demand overseas. Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier. The trade balance came to a surplus of 61.7 billion yen ($788.8 million), as imports of nonferrous metals and coal declined. Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- JUNE YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance +61,654 (-135,000) +64,452 n/a Exports 5,643,806 5,774,613 -2.3 (-3.0) Imports 5,582,152 5,710,161 -2.2 (+1.2) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at: