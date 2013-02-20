Japan posts rise in exports but logs record trade deficit in Jan

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 6.4 percent in January from a year earlier, up for the first time in eight months, but the nation posted a record monthly trade deficit as higher energy imports offset some recovery in shipments, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday. The rise in exports, which are key driver of the world's third-largest economy, compared with the median forecast for a 5.6 percent increase, and followed a 5.8 percent year-on-year fall in December. Exports to China, a major destination for Japanese shipments, rose 3.0 percent in the year to January, while those to Europe fell 4.5 percent. Imports rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier, up for the third straight month. The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.63 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) in January, compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.37 trillion yen deficit. It was the seventh straight monthly deficit. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at: