FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb exports fall 2.9 pct year/year - MOF
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 11:57 PM / in 5 years

Japan Feb exports fall 2.9 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japanese exports fell 2.9
percent in February from a year earlier, down for the first time
in two months, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday,
suggesting a pick-up in global demand and a weaker yen have yet
to fully benefit the country's exports.
    The fall in exports compared with a 1.9 percent decline
expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised
6.3 percent year-on-year gain in January, which was the first
increase in eight months. 
    Exports to China fell 15.8 percent in February from a year
earlier, while shipments to the United States rose 5.7 percent.
    Imports rose 11.9 percent in the year to February, against a
15.1 percent rise expected and up for the fourth straight month.
That brought the trade balance to a deficit of 777.5 billion yen
($8.1 billion), compared with a 835.8 billion yen deficit
expected by economists and marking the eighth straight monthly
deficit.
    In January, Japan's trade deficit widened to a record 1.6
trillion yen as energy imports jumped, with the weaker yen
having a more immediate impact on impost costs.
    To view full tables, go to the MOF website:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.