Japan Feb exports fall 2.9 pct year/year - MOF

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japanese exports fell 2.9 percent in February from a year earlier, down for the first time in two months, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, suggesting a pick-up in global demand and a weaker yen have yet to fully benefit the country's exports. The fall in exports compared with a 1.9 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 6.3 percent year-on-year gain in January, which was the first increase in eight months. Exports to China fell 15.8 percent in February from a year earlier, while shipments to the United States rose 5.7 percent. Imports rose 11.9 percent in the year to February, against a 15.1 percent rise expected and up for the fourth straight month. That brought the trade balance to a deficit of 777.5 billion yen ($8.1 billion), compared with a 835.8 billion yen deficit expected by economists and marking the eighth straight monthly deficit. In January, Japan's trade deficit widened to a record 1.6 trillion yen as energy imports jumped, with the weaker yen having a more immediate impact on impost costs. To view full tables, go to the MOF website: