Japan March exports rise 1.1 pct year/year - MOF

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 1.1 percent in March from a year earlier, up for the first time in two months, but the country logged a trade deficit for the ninth straight month amid higher costs of energy imports, Ministry of Finance data released on Thursday showed. The rise in exports compared with the average forecast for a 0.4 percent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts, and followed a 2.9 percent year-on-year fall in February. Imports rose 5.5 percent, up for the fifth straight month and compared with a 6.3 percent increase expected by analysts. The trade balance came to a deficit of 362.4 billion yen ($3.7 billion).($1 = 97.5850 Japanese yen)