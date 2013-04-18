FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March exports rise 1.1 pct year/year - MOF
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 12:01 AM / in 4 years

Japan March exports rise 1.1 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 1.1
percent in March from a year earlier, up for the first time in
two months, but the country logged a trade deficit for the ninth
straight month amid higher costs of energy imports, Ministry of
Finance data released on Thursday showed.
    The rise in exports compared with the average forecast for a
0.4 percent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts, and followed
a 2.9 percent year-on-year fall in February.
    Imports rose 5.5 percent, up for the fifth straight month
and compared with a 6.3 percent increase expected by analysts.
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 362.4 billion yen
($3.7 billion).($1 = 97.5850 Japanese yen)

