Japan May exports rise 10.1 pct year/year - MOF
June 19, 2013 / 12:01 AM / in 4 years

Japan May exports rise 10.1 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 10.1
percent in May from a year earlier, up for a third straight
month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, in a sign
that a weaker yen and a moderate pickup in global demand are
supporting a recovery in shipments.
    The rise in exports was stronger than a median forecast for
a 6.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and
followed a 3.8 percent rise in April.
    Imports rose 10.0 percent in the year to May, rising for a
seventh straight month and compared with a 10.8 percent increase
projected by economists.
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 993.9 billion yen
($10.4 billion), compared with economists' forecast for a 1.2
trillion yen deficit.
    Japan's logged a trade deficit for an 11th straight month in
May as energy import costs remained high, offsetting a pickup in
shipments.
    Exports to the United States, a major destination for
Japanese shipments, rose 16.3 percent, while those to China rose
8.3 percent.
    Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
