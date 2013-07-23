FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June exports rise 7.4 pct year/year - MOF
July 23, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

Japan June exports rise 7.4 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 7.4 percent
in June from a year earlier, up for the fourth straight month,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by a softer
yen and a pickup in overseas demand.
    The rise in exports was smaller than a median forecast for a
10.3 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and
followed a 10.1 percent rise in the year to May.
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 180.8 billion yen
($1.8 billion), compared with economists' projection of a 160.6
billion yen deficit. It was the 12th straight month of trade
deficits as higher energy import costs weighed.
    Exports to the United States gained 14.6 percent and those
to China rose 4.8 percent.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:For more background, please see PREVIEW

