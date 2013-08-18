FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July exports rise 12.2 pct year/year - MOF
August 18, 2013 / 11:57 PM / in 4 years

Japan July exports rise 12.2 pct year/year - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 12.2 percent
in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Monday, supported by a weaker yen and a recovery in overseas
economies.
    The rise in exports compared with the median estimate for a 
13.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.
    Imports rose 19.6 percent in July from a year earlier,
versus the median estimate for a 15.4 percent increase.
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.02 trillion yen
($10.5 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 785.6
billion yen deficit.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:For a preview of the data, go to

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
