Japan exports rise 18.6 pct year/year in October - MOF

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 18.6 percent in October from a year earlier, marking the fastest gain since July 2010, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, reflecting a weak yen and a pick-up in global demand. The rise compared with the median estimate of a 16.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed an 11.5 percent gain in September. It was the eighth consecutive month of rises. Imports rose 26.1 percent in the year to October, against a 19.0 percent rise expected, due to the weak yen and demand for fossil fuel to make up for nuclear energy lost since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. As a result the country's trade balance came to a deficit of 1.09 trillion yen ($10.9 billion) in October, versus an 813.5 billion yen deficit expected by economists, logging a record 16 straight months of deficits. On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 1.5 percent in October from the previous month.($1 = 100.2050 Japanese yen)