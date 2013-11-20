FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan exports rise 18.6 pct year/year in October - MOF
November 20, 2013

RPT-Japan exports rise 18.6 pct year/year in October - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 18.6 percent
in October from a year earlier, marking the fastest gain since
July 2010, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday,
reflecting a weak yen and a pick-up in global demand.
    The rise compared with the median estimate of a 16.5 percent
increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed an 11.5
percent gain in September. It was the eighth consecutive month
of rises.
    Imports rose 26.1 percent in the year to October, against a
19.0 percent rise expected, due to the weak yen and demand for
fossil fuel to make up for nuclear energy lost since the 2011
Fukushima disaster.
    As a result the country's trade balance came to a deficit of
1.09 trillion yen ($10.9 billion) in October, versus an 813.5
billion yen deficit expected by economists, logging a record 16
straight months of deficits.
    On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 1.5 percent in
October from the previous month.

