FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan wages flat in Jan y/y, overtime pay up 1.2 pct
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

Japan wages flat in Jan y/y, overtime pay up 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners'
total cash earnings were unchanged in January from a year
earlier but overtime pay rose for the fifth straight month in a
sign of a gradual improvement in wages, government data showed
on Tuesday. 	
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
increased 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier, up for the
fifth straight month, the labour ministry said.	
    Average cash earnings totalled 273,318 yen ($3,400) per
month, it said.	
    Economists expect the yen's softening since the Bank of
Japan's surprise Feb. 14 easing, reduced worries about the euro
zone debt crisis and reconstruction demand from last year's
earthquake and tsunami to help support wages and employment
conditions in the near term.	
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in January:
 	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
                            JAN          JAN         DEC
 Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
 Total cash earnings   273,318 yen       0.0         +0.1*
 Monthly wage          261,074 yen      +0.3         -0.1*
 -Regular pay          242,642 yen      +0.3         -0.3*
 -Overtime pay          18,432 yen      +1.2         +1.7*
 -Special payments      12,244 yen      -5.3         +0.4*
----------------------------------------------------------------	
 Number of workers (million)
 Overall                44.428 mln      +0.5         +0.6
 -general employees     31.892 mln      +0.4         +0.1*
 -part-time employees   12.536 mln      +0.6         +1.8*
----------------------------------------------------------------
  *denotes a revision from preliminary data.	
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.	
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.