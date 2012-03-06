Japan wages flat in Jan y/y, overtime pay up 1.2 pct

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings were unchanged in January from a year earlier but overtime pay rose for the fifth straight month in a sign of a gradual improvement in wages, government data showed on Tuesday. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, increased 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier, up for the fifth straight month, the labour ministry said. Average cash earnings totalled 273,318 yen ($3,400) per month, it said. Economists expect the yen's softening since the Bank of Japan's surprise Feb. 14 easing, reduced worries about the euro zone debt crisis and reconstruction demand from last year's earthquake and tsunami to help support wages and employment conditions in the near term. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in January: ---------------------------------------------------------------- JAN JAN DEC Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 273,318 yen 0.0 +0.1* Monthly wage 261,074 yen +0.3 -0.1* -Regular pay 242,642 yen +0.3 -0.3* -Overtime pay 18,432 yen +1.2 +1.7* -Special payments 12,244 yen -5.3 +0.4* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 44.428 mln +0.5 +0.6 -general employees 31.892 mln +0.4 +0.1* -part-time employees 12.536 mln +0.6 +1.8* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: