Japan wages rise 1st time in 9 mths, overtime pay up

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Wages in Japan rose in February from a year earlier for the first time in nine months, while overtime pay climbed for the fifth straight month, partly helped by more working days in the month than last year, government data showed on Tuesday. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, climbed 3.4 percent in February from a year earlier, the fastest pace of growth since the same month last year, the Labour Ministry said. Average cash earnings stood at 265,497 yen ($3,200) in February, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, following a revised 0.9 percent fall in January. Total working hours rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, the highest increase since March 2010. Declines in wages after last year's earthquake have been gradually stabilising and analysts expect the economy will recover this year, helped by reconstruction demand and receding concerns over the global economy. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in January: ---------------------------------------------------------------- FEB FEB JAN Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 265,497 yen +0.7 -0.9* Monthly wage 262,864 yen +0.9 0.0* -Regular pay 243,738 yen +0.7 -0.1* -Overtime pay 19,126 yen +3.4 +2.9* -Special payments 2,633 yen -17.7 -19.6* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.408 mln +0.5 +0.5 -general employees 32.613 mln +0.6 -0.1* -part-time employees 12.795 mln 0.0 +2.0* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: