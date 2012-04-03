FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan wages rise 1st time in 9 mths, overtime pay up
April 3, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 6 years ago

Japan wages rise 1st time in 9 mths, overtime pay up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Wages in Japan rose in February
from a year earlier for the first time in nine months, while
overtime pay climbed for the fifth straight month, partly helped
by more working days in the month than last year, government
data showed on Tuesday. 	
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
climbed 3.4 percent in February from a year earlier, the fastest
pace of growth since the same month last year, the Labour
Ministry said.	
    Average cash earnings stood at 265,497 yen ($3,200) in
February, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, following a
revised 0.9 percent fall in January.	
    Total working hours rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier,
the highest increase since March 2010.	
    Declines in wages after last year's earthquake have been
gradually stabilising and analysts expect the economy will
recover this year, helped by reconstruction demand and receding
concerns over the global economy. 	
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in January:
 	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
                            FEB          FEB         JAN
 Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
 Total cash earnings   265,497 yen      +0.7         -0.9*
 Monthly wage          262,864 yen      +0.9          0.0*
 -Regular pay          243,738 yen      +0.7         -0.1*
 -Overtime pay          19,126 yen      +3.4         +2.9*
 -Special payments       2,633 yen     -17.7        -19.6*
----------------------------------------------------------------	
 Number of workers (million)
 Overall                45.408 mln      +0.5         +0.5
 -general employees     32.613 mln      +0.6         -0.1*
 -part-time employees   12.795 mln       0.0         +2.0*
----------------------------------------------------------------
  *denotes a revision from preliminary data.	
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.	
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at:

