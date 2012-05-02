FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan wage earners' pay up 1.3 pct yr/yr in March
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
May 2, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Japan wage earners' pay up 1.3 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings rose 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, government
data showed on Wednesday, after falls in the same month last year
following the earthquake and tsunami. 	
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
gained 4.4 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest rise
since December 2010 when it jumped 6.2 percent, the Labour Ministry
said.	
    Wage earners' total cash earnings stood at 278,333 yen ($3,500) in
March, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier and the biggest increase
since June 2010, when total cash earnings climbed 1.8 percent. 	
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and
numbers of workers in March:
 	
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
                           MARCH         MARCH         FEB
  Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
  Total cash earnings   278,333 yen      +1.3         +0.1*
  Monthly wage          264,250 yen      +0.9         +0.3*
  -Regular pay          244,778 yen      +0.7          0.0*
  -Overtime pay          19,472 yen      +4.4         +3.9*
  -Special payments      14,083 yen      +7.8        -17.0*
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
  Number of workers (million)
  Overall                45.242 mln      +0.6         +0.6*
  -general employees     32.362 mln      +0.2         +0.3*
  -part-time employees   12.880 mln      +1.1         +1.1*
 ----------------------------------------------------------------   
 *denotes a revision from preliminary data.	
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for
more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or
2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a
one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two
months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more
than five people.	
    To view the full tables, see the Labour Ministry's website at:

