Japan wages slip in May for first time in 4 mths
July 3, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan wages slip in May for first time in 4 mths

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings fell in May from a year earlier, down for the first
time in four months, government data showed on Tuesday, in a
sign the pace of recovery after last year's earthquake and
tsunami may be slowing. 
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 6.4 percent in May from a year earlier, matching the level
seen in October 2010, the Labour Ministry said. 
    Wage earners' total cash earnings came to 268,301 yen
($3,400), down 0.8 percent from a year earlier. 
    Special payments, predominantly summer bonuses, plunged 39.9
percent, which could reflect a 60.6 percent jump in the same
month last year.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in May:
----------------------------------------------------------------
                            MAY         MAY          APRIL
 Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
 Total cash earnings   268,301 yen      -0.8         +0.2*
 Monthly wage          261,695 yen      +0.8         +0.3*
 -Regular pay          243,290 yen      +0.4         -0.2*
 -Overtime pay          18,405 yen      +6.4         +5.7*
 -Special payments       6,606 yen     -39.9         +2.1*
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers (million)
 Overall                45.807 mln      +0.8         +0.7
 -general employees     32.939 mln      +0.6         -0.1*
 -part-time employees   12.869 mln      +1.5         +2.5*
----------------------------------------------------------------
  *denotes a revision from preliminary data.
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
