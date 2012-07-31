FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June bonus payments fall 1.5 pct yr/yr
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Japan June bonus payments fall 1.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' special
payments, which are predominately summer bonuses, fell 1.5
percent in June from the same month last year, government data
showed on Tuesday, in a sign that recent gains in consumer
spending could lose momentum. 
    Wage earners' average total cash earnings fell 0.6 percent
in June from a year earlier to 432,756 yen ($5,500), marking the
second consecutive month of decline.  
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 4.1 percent in June from a year earlier, the Labour
Ministry said.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in June:
 -----------------------------------------------------------
                            JUNE        JUNE         MAY
 Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
 Total cash earnings   432,756 yen      -0.6         -1.1*
 Monthly wage          262,961 yen      +0.1         +0.4*
 -Regular pay          244,629 yen      -0.2          0.0*
 -Overtime pay          18,332 yen      +4.1         +6.9*
 -Special payments     169,795 yen      -1.5        -35.5*
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers (million)
 Overall                45.907 mln      +0.8         +0.9*
 -general employees     32.852 mln      +0.2         +0.2*
 -part-time employees   13.055 mln      +2.3         +2.6*
 -----------------------------------------------------------  
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
