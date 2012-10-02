Japan August wages rise for first time in 4 months

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings rose for the first time in four months in August, government data showed on Tuesday, but the outlook is uncertain as weak global demand and a strong yen are taking a toll on the economy. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, up for 11 months in a row, the labour ministry said. Wage earners' average total cash earning was at 274,359 yen ($3,500), rising 0.2 percent from a year earlier following a revised 1.6 percent decline in July. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in August: ---------------------------------------------------------------- AUGUST AUGUST JULY Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 274,359 yen +0.2 -1.6* Monthly wage 261,723 yen +0.3 -0.1* -Regular pay 243,502 yen +0.1 -0.2* -Overtime pay 18,221 yen +2.7 +1.1* -Special payments 12,636 yen +1.1 -5.1* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.896 mln +0.7 +0.6 -general employees 32.831 mln +0.5 -0.1* -part-time employees 13.066 mln +1.3 +2.2* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: