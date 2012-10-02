FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan August wages rise for first time in 4 months
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Japan August wages rise for first time in 4 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings rose for the first time in four months in August,
government data showed on Tuesday, but the outlook is uncertain
as weak global demand and a strong yen are taking a toll on the
economy. 
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, up for 11 months
in a row, the labour ministry said.        
    Wage earners' average total cash earning was at 274,359 yen
($3,500), rising 0.2 percent from a year earlier following a
revised 1.6 percent decline in July.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in August:
 
----------------------------------------------------------------
                          AUGUST       AUGUST        JULY
 Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
 Total cash earnings   274,359 yen      +0.2         -1.6*
 Monthly wage          261,723 yen      +0.3         -0.1*
 -Regular pay          243,502 yen      +0.1         -0.2*
 -Overtime pay          18,221 yen      +2.7         +1.1*
 -Special payments      12,636 yen      +1.1         -5.1*
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers (million)
 Overall                45.896 mln      +0.7         +0.6
 -general employees     32.831 mln      +0.5         -0.1*
 -part-time employees   13.066 mln      +1.3         +2.2*
----------------------------------------------------------------
  *denotes a revision from preliminary data.
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.