Japan Sept wages steady, overtime pay dips for 1st time in 13mths
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Japan Sept wages steady, overtime pay dips for 1st time in 13mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings was unchanged in September from a year earlier, while
overtime pay slipped for the first time in 13 months, government
data showed on Wednesday, suggesting incomes remain under severe
pressure.
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
slipped 0.8 percent in September from a year earlier, down for
the first time since August 2011, the labour ministry said.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in September:
 
----------------------------------------------------------------
                        SEPTEMBER     SEPTEMBER      AUGUST
 Payments (yen)                      yr/yr change   (pct)
 Total cash earnings   266,196 yen       0.0          0.0*
 Monthly wage          261,266 yen      -0.1         -0.3*
 -Regular pay          243,502 yen       0.0         -0.5*
 -Overtime pay          17,764 yen      -0.8         +2.7
 -Special payments       4,930 yen      +7.0         +5.9*
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers (million)
 Overall                45.843 mln      +0.6         +0.7
 -general employees     32.757 mln      +0.2         -0.2*
 -part-time employees   13.086 mln      +1.4         +2.8*
----------------------------------------------------------------
  *denotes a revision from preliminary data.
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at:

