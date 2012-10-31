Japan Sept wages steady, overtime pay dips for 1st time in 13mths

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings was unchanged in September from a year earlier, while overtime pay slipped for the first time in 13 months, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting incomes remain under severe pressure. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, slipped 0.8 percent in September from a year earlier, down for the first time since August 2011, the labour ministry said. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in September: ---------------------------------------------------------------- SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 266,196 yen 0.0 0.0* Monthly wage 261,266 yen -0.1 -0.3* -Regular pay 243,502 yen 0.0 -0.5* -Overtime pay 17,764 yen -0.8 +2.7 -Special payments 4,930 yen +7.0 +5.9* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.843 mln +0.6 +0.7 -general employees 32.757 mln +0.2 -0.2* -part-time employees 13.086 mln +1.4 +2.8* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: