FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan econmin: Forex market seems to have misinterpreted Kuroda remarks on yen
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Japan econmin: Forex market seems to have misinterpreted Kuroda remarks on yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday the currency market seemed to have misinterpreted the central bank chief’s earlier remarks on the yen.

The yen surged to a two-week high against the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the currency was unlikely to fall further because it was already “very weak”, prompting investors to trim huge bets against it.

Kuroda later told Amari in an informal chat that he had not intended to move the market.

“He clearly said that was not meant to be the third round of Kuroda bazooka,” Amari told reporters after a meeting of a top government panel. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.