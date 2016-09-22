FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan MOF Asakawa: Will take necessary action if speculative moves seen in yen
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Japan MOF Asakawa: Will take necessary action if speculative moves seen in yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat said on Thursday that Japanese financial authorities are watching for speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.

Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, said "We are worried that there are nervous moves in the currency market."

He added that authorities will continue to monitor the currency market in the evening even more carefully than usual.

"If speculative moves continue to be seen, we are ready to take necessary action," he said.

Asakawa was speaking after a meeting involving the finance ministry, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan.

In the meeting, the officials discussed global market issues including the BOJ's new framework. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.