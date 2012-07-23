FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan MOF official, won't exclude any options on FX-Jiji
July 23, 2012

Japan MOF official, won't exclude any options on FX-Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan will not exclude any options when responding to excessive currency moves, the country’s top currency official said on Monday, according to Jiji News.

Finance ministry officials are always holding necessary talks with their overseas counterparts, Vice Finance Minister for international affairs Takehiko Nakao said, according to Jiji.

Japan will watch future currency moves with a heightened sense of concern, Jiji quoted Nakao as saying.

The yen hit a 12-year high versus the euro and rose against the dollar on Monday due to worries about Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

