FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan MOF: closely monitoring dlr/yen, overnight moves 'quite rapid'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 12:57 AM / 4 years ago

Japan MOF: closely monitoring dlr/yen, overnight moves 'quite rapid'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday that overnight moves in dollar/yen rates were “quite rapid” and that he would closely monitor the currency market.

Tatsuo Yamasaki, director-general of the Ministry of Finance’s International Bureau, made the remarks at the annual Euromoney Japan Forex Forum.

Yamasaki reiterated that the Japanese central bank’s aggressive monetary easing was not directly targeting currencies, saying that recent yen moves have been market-determined.

On Thursday, the dollar skidded more than 2 percent against the yen in its biggest one-day decline since May 2010 to a seven-week low of 95.90. The greenback last traded at 97.32 yen .

In May the dollar had hit a 4-1/2-year high of 103.74 yen, driven by aggressive fiscal and monetary expansionary policies pursued by the Japanese government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.