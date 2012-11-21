FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe: would push for large-scale BOJ easing
November 21, 2012

Japan's Abe: would push for large-scale BOJ easing

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition leader and possible next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said on Wednesday his party would pursue monetary easing by the central bank on a scale exceeding that when his party was last in power three years ago.

“We would proceed with a new growth strategy to stimulate the economy, and to correct a prolonged yen rise and deflation. We would also seek monetary easing exceeding the scale of the anti-deflation measures taken when we were in power,” Abe told a news conference called to announce his Liberal Democratic Party’s campaign platform.

Abe, a former prime minister chosen to again head the LDP in September, is seen as likely next premier after an election for parliament’s lower house on Dec. 16 that surveys suggest his party will win.

