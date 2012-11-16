Japan's Abe: economy, diplomacy top election issues

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition leader and possible next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said on Friday that economic and diplomatic issues would be focal points in the general election set for Dec. 16.

Speaking after the lower house of parliament was dissolved for a snap poll, Abe said the upcoming election would be about which party could boost a stagnant economy, rebuild the quake-stricken northeast and restore diplomacy.

Abe, a former prime minister who is leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said he was aiming to have all its candidates win in the general election and return the party to power.

The election is seen likely to return the long-dominant LDP to power with the conservative former prime minister at the helm.