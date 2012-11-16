FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Abe: economy, diplomacy top election issues
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Abe: economy, diplomacy top election issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition leader and possible next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said on Friday that economic and diplomatic issues would be focal points in the general election set for Dec. 16.

Speaking after the lower house of parliament was dissolved for a snap poll, Abe said the upcoming election would be about which party could boost a stagnant economy, rebuild the quake-stricken northeast and restore diplomacy.

Abe, a former prime minister who is leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said he was aiming to have all its candidates win in the general election and return the party to power.

The election is seen likely to return the long-dominant LDP to power with the conservative former prime minister at the helm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.