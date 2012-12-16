FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Next Japan PM Abe: to decide on sales tax hike after Q2 data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that he will decide whether to go ahead with a planned April 2014 sales tax increase after examining April-June economic data to be released in August.

“I’ll make the decision after looking at April-June figures, which come out in August, to see if the economy can escape from deflation,” Abe told Fuji TV.

The former prime minister was speaking as his conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) surged back to power in an election on Sunday just three years after a devastating defeat.

