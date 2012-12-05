Japan opposition LDP on track to win solid election majority-poll

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition Liberal Democratic Party looks to be on course to win a solid majority in the Dec. 16 parliamentary election and return to power for the first time since 2009, media polls showed on Thursday.

The LDP calls for radical monetary easing by the Bank of Japan to beat persistent deflation and the strong yen. It also vows to stand tough against China on territorial issues over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The opinion polls by the Nikkei business daily, Asahi and other major newspapers, showed the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) looked likely to suffer a bad loss, possibly losing half or more of the seats it holds in the lower house of parliament.

However, surveys of some 100,000 voters also showed up to 40 percent were undecided on who they would vote for. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Paul Tait)