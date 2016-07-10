FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan LDP policy chief Inada calls for changing pacifist constitution
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Japan LDP policy chief Inada calls for changing pacifist constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday called for changing the nation's pacifist constitution after the ruling coalition won a landslide victory in an election for parliament's upper house.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition and like-minded parties also got the two-thirds "super majority" needed to try to revise the post-war constitution for the first time, some TV exit polls showed, although others only said it was within their grasp.

"Our party is one that calls for reforming the constitution," said Tomomi Inada, policy chief of the leading Liberal Democratic Party, after the polls closed.

"Our party has already submitted a draft for reforming the constitution." (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi, writing by Elaine Lies, editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.