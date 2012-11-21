Japan LDP official: Strained ties with U.S. make FX action hard

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Unilateral intervention by Japan in the currency market to weaken the yen would be difficult unless it improves its relations with the United States, opposition party policy chief Akira Amari said on Wednesday.

“Japan’s relationship with the United States is at its worst state to date, and that is restricting its currency policy,” Amari, senior official of the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), told a news conference.

Earlier, LDP leader Shinzo Abe said the party would pursue monetary easing by the central bank on a scale exceeding that when it was last in power three years ago.

Abe, a former prime minister chosen to again head the LDP in September, is seen as likely next premier after an election for parliament’s lower house on Dec. 16 that surveys suggest his party will win.