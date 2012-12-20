Japan's ex-trade minister slated for "economic revival" post-media

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Incoming Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will ask Akira Amari, a former trade minister and his party’s policy chief, to take charge of a new “Economic Revival Headquarters” tasked with rescuing the stalled economy, media reported on Thursday.

As cabinet minister, Amari, 63, will craft macroeconomic policy and economic growth strategy for the conservative Abe’s new government, the Asahi newspaper reported without citing sources. Amari backed Abe during the party’s leadership race in September.

The veteran lawmaker, who is well-versed in labour, commerce and industry issues, will also take charge of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), which will be reinstated by the incoming government.

Amari’s formal appointment is likely to be made on Dec. 26, when Abe is expected to be elected as prime minister in parliament and form a new cabinet.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in Sunday’s election for the lower house, calling for radical monetary easing and big spending on public works.

The party has drafted an economic revival plan, which aims to tackle the strong yen, deflation and prevent Japanese firms from shifting overseas.

The CEFP, which includes cabinet ministers, the central bank governor, academics and private sector members, was known for its role in driving then prime minister Junichiro Koizumi’s reform initiatives during his term in office.

It was scrapped by the Democratic Party of Japan government that took power in 2009. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Paul Tait)