Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has indicated to the head of the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party that he plans to hold a general election in early November, Kyodo reported quoting senior LDP lawmakers.

Noda clinched an 11th-hour compromise with the opposition early this month, saving a hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election “soon”.