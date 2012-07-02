Japan 2012/13 total oil sales seen up 1.3 pct -IEEJ

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s total oil product sales are expected to rise 1.3 percent in the financial year to March 2013 if no other nuclear reactors are allowed to resume operations after the two approved to do so at Kansai Electric Power Co’s Ohi plant, the country’s top energy forecaster said on Monday.

The cost of fossil fuel imports for the year is estimated at 22.6 trillion yen ($283.24 billion), the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan (IEEJ) said.

That compares with fossil fuel import costs of 23.1 trillion yen in 2011/12. ($1 = 79.7900 Japanese yen)