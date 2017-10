TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co, known as J-Power, said on Thursday it had suspended operations at the 600 megawatt No.1 coal-fired unit at its Isogo plant south of Tokyo at 6 am (2100 GMT Wednesday) due to a problem.

It is not yet clear when the unit will restart as the company is investigating the cause of a steam leak from a boiler, J-Power said in a statement.