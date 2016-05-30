UPDATE 1-Japan's JX expects June oil product exports to be at record

* June oil product exports to beat record set in April * Exports expected to reach 220,143 bpd, up 43 pct y/y * JX oil refining for domestic market to fall 6 pct y/y (Adds details, tables) TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner JX Holdings Inc said on Monday it expects its refined product exports in June to reach a record, amid a push to offset falling demand in its home market. Japanese refiners are bumping up gasoline and middle distillate exports to boost earnings after the slump in crude prices since mid-2014 caused massive inventory losses. The refiners are also looking for new markets abroad as Japan's shrinking population cuts into domestic sales. JX estimates its product exports in June will be about 220,000 barrels per day (bpd), more than 40 percent higher than a year ago and above a previous record of around 191,000 bpd in April, a company official said. The refiner's exports for May were revised up to 188,694 bpd from an earlier plan of 174,000 bpd. Japan's refining sector is in the throes of the biggest shake-up in its history as collapsing domestic oil demand pushes the country's five biggest players into mergers, expansions overseas and cuts in capacity for refining units. Japan's total oil product exports rose 12.5 percent in the year through March 31 from a year earlier, according to the most recent government data. JX expects to refine 769,452 bpd (4.79 million kilolitres) of crude oil in June for domestic sales, down 6 percent from the same month last year. The refiner says crude oil refined for domestic sales in May will end up at nearly 972,000 bpd, down 4 percent from a year earlier. JX had earlier planned to refine 980,000 bpd in May. JX plans to carry out maintenance at its Negishi refinery but no date has been set, the company official said. The following table lays out JX's estimates for its domestic oil product sales this month. Volumes are in bpd: Product Volume yr/yr (%) Gasoline 866,369 - 2 Kerosene 115,651 + 7 Gas oil 521,145 - 3 A fuel oil 160,288 - 4 C fuel oil (utilities) 68,985 -47 C fuel oil (other) 111,593 - 3 The following table details the company's exports and imports, with year-on-year percentage changes. Volumes are in bpd: Oil product exports Volume yr/yr (%) May 188,694 +43 June 220,143 +44 Oil product imports Volume yr/yr (%) May 0 n/a June n/a n/a (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)