FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX expects June oil product exports to be at record
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX expects June oil product exports to be at record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* June oil product exports to beat record set in April
    * Exports expected to reach 220,143 bpd, up 43 pct y/y
    * JX oil refining for domestic market to fall 6 pct y/y

 (Adds details, tables)
    TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner JX
Holdings Inc said on Monday it expects its refined
product exports in June to reach a record, amid a push to offset
falling demand in its home market. 
    Japanese refiners are bumping up gasoline and middle
distillate exports to boost earnings after the slump in crude
prices since mid-2014 caused massive inventory losses. The
refiners are also looking for new markets abroad as Japan's
shrinking population cuts into domestic sales. 
    JX estimates its product exports in June will be about
220,000 barrels per day (bpd), more than 40 percent higher than
a year ago and above a previous record of around 191,000 bpd in
April, a company official said. 
    The refiner's exports for May were revised up to 188,694 bpd
from an earlier plan of 174,000 bpd. 
    Japan's refining sector is in the throes of the biggest
shake-up in its history as collapsing domestic oil demand pushes
the country's five biggest players into mergers, expansions
overseas and cuts in capacity for refining units. 
    Japan's total oil product exports rose 12.5 percent in the
year through March 31 from a year earlier, according to the most
recent government data.   
    JX expects to refine 769,452 bpd (4.79 million kilolitres)
of crude oil in June for domestic sales, down 6 percent from the
same month last year. 
    The refiner says crude oil refined for domestic sales in May
will end up at nearly 972,000 bpd, down 4 percent from a year
earlier. JX had earlier planned to refine 980,000 bpd in May. 
    JX plans to carry out maintenance at its Negishi refinery
but no date has been set, the company official said.
    
    The following table lays out JX's estimates for its domestic
oil product sales this month. Volumes are in bpd: 

 Product                   Volume      yr/yr (%)
 Gasoline                  866,369     - 2
 Kerosene                  115,651     + 7
 Gas oil                   521,145     - 3
 A fuel oil                160,288     - 4
 C fuel oil (utilities)     68,985     -47
 C fuel oil (other)        111,593     - 3
 
The following table details the company's exports and imports,
with year-on-year percentage changes. Volumes are in bpd:

 Oil product exports    Volume      yr/yr (%)
 May                    188,694     +43
 June                   220,143     +44
 Oil product imports    Volume      yr/yr (%)
 May                    0           n/a
 June                   n/a         n/a
 

 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.