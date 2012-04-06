FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo Gas, Inpex to merge LPG units on July 1
#Energy
April 6, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 6 years ago

Tokyo Gas, Inpex to merge LPG units on July 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co, Japan’s biggest city gas supplier, and the country’s top oil and gas developer Inpex Corp said on Friday they will merge their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) units on July 1, pending approval from the nation’s fair trade commission.

The surviving entity will be Tokyo Gas Energy, in which Inpex will hold a 33.4 percent stake after taking 340,000 new shares in it, the two companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

