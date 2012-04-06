Tokyo Gas, Inpex to merge LPG units on July 1

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co, Japan’s biggest city gas supplier, and the country’s top oil and gas developer Inpex Corp said on Friday they will merge their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) units on July 1, pending approval from the nation’s fair trade commission.

The surviving entity will be Tokyo Gas Energy, in which Inpex will hold a 33.4 percent stake after taking 340,000 new shares in it, the two companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)