BOJ buying helps boost Japan ETF value to 5-yr high

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The combined asset value of Japan’s exchange traded funds leapt to a five-year high of $47 billion in 2012, thanks largely to the Bank of Japan’s asset purchasing scheme to support domestic shares.

The Japanese ETF market is the largest in Asia, but the market has struggled to attract demand from domestic retail and institutional investors over the past several years.

The outstanding value of ETFs rose to the highest level since September 2007 to 4.21 trillion yen ($47 billion) as of the end of December, up 1.49 trillion yen or 54 percent from a year earlier, according to the Investment Trusts Association.

The $17 billion rise in value in 2012 was the second largest after the increase in 2002, a year after the ETF market was inaugurated.

The central bank’s holdings accounted for some 35 percent of the total value, and may have encouraged other investors.

“The BOJ’s purchases are one of the key factors lifting the overall ETF market,” said Naoyuki Ichikura, section head of the Investment Trusts Association’s business office.

“The effort by the BOJ may have created arbitrage opportunities for institutional investors, which could be another factor indirectly boost ingthe asset size indirectly,” Ichikura said.

The BOJ uses the ETF market support the benchmark Nikkei index and broader Topix shares.

“The central bank’s effort played an important role to provide support to the market when share prices were slumping,” said Koei Imai, head of ETF Center at Nikko Asset Management.

The impact of BOJ’s purchases of about 1.49 trillion yen, since it began buying in December 2010, should be limited considering the entire capitalisation of the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange is worth about 300 trillion yen, Imai said.

The central bank last purchased ETFs on Wednesday, and has provision to buy up to 2.1 trillion yen worth of ETFs until the end of December this year.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average has surged more than 25 percent since mid-November.

ETFs are popular among passive investors as it is a cost-effective way to get exposure to Japanese and global equities and bonds, as well as commodities like gold and oil.

Tokyo Stock Exchange data shows 113 ETFs offered in Japan.