FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abe tells Germans that Japan will soon be free of deflation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Abe tells Germans that Japan will soon be free of deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off his one-week tour of Europe on Wednesday by telling a German business audience he was confident his country would soon win its battle against years of deflation.

Abe said in Berlin, shortly before talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, that under his leadership the Japanese economy had grown “and is in the process of freeing itself from long-lasting deflation”.

Policymakers in Europe, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, have played down the threat of Japanese-style deflation affecting the region. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.