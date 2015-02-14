FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Exchange CEO eyes takeovers in certain segments -Boersen-Zeitung
#Financials
February 14, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Exchange CEO eyes takeovers in certain segments -Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) is considering takeovers in certain areas of its business but is not looking at large cross-border exchange mergers, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

“I am not thinking about direct takeovers between Tokyo and Europe,” Atsushi Saito told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

“But we are always looking for acquisition opportunities or partnerships in special segments of our business such as index operation or information services,” he added.

Saito pointed to the London Stock Exchange group’s acquisition of index operators FTSE and Russell as well as clearing house LCH.Clearnet as examples of the kind of mergers he may have in mind.

“He (LSE CEO Xavier Rolet) is very smart. I respect him,” Saito said.

JPX in December said it would enter a letter of intent with Singapore Exchange to collaborate in the development and promotion of markets such as derivatives and commodities and deepen a long-standing partnership. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

