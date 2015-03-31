UPDATE 1-Tokyo bourse to tighten IPO screening rules - sources

* TSE to require firms to provide basis for earnings projections

* Follows loss warning at Gumi less than 3 months after listing

* Some fear investment bubble around start-ups (Adds context on investment trends, consultancy comment)

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc will seek stricter screening measures for companies looking to go public, two sources familiar with the matter said, as criticism grows that it may have been too lax in its vetting process.

One proposed measure would require companies to provide the basis of their earnings projections at the time of their initial public offering (IPO), the sources said, adding an official announcement was expected on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has come under fire after mobile game developer Gumi Inc this month issued a loss warning and plans to slash its workforce just months after raising 45 billion yen ($375 million) in a public offering.

That followed revelations last year of inappropriate accounting at energy start-up Eneres Co Ltd, which listed in late 2013.

Japan has seen a rush of stock market listings, fuelled by easy money made available by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” mix of economic stimulus measures, and investor appetite as domestic shares hit multi-year highs.

Gumi’s shock announcements have stoked concerns of an investment bubble around other startups that may have similarly overblown growth prospects, industry watchers say.

Driven by rosy expectations for Gumi in the cut-throat gaming industry - CEO Hironao Kunimitsu had flagged a market value of 8 trillion yen ($66 billion) one day - many venture capital firms and Internet-based companies had offered funding ahead of the IPO. That pushed up valuations by 2.4 times in the three-month run-up to the listing, lead-managed by Nomura Securities, skewing the shares’ pricing.

“There couldn’t have been that big a change in (Gumi‘s) business conditions between September and December, and it’s a problem that the listing price was allowed to nearly triple,” said Akira Kitamura, chief executive of Tokyo-based consultancy Japan Venture Research (JVR).

Gumi debuted on the Tokyo bourse’s main board in December in what was one of Japan’s biggest IPOs in 2014. Less than three months later, it issued a loss warning, followed closely by plans to cut a tenth of its workforce and sell assets to bounce back. Its shares ended at 1,467 yen on Tuesday, less than half the listing price of 3,300 yen.