Japan Exchange Group head sees major benefits for Japan from weak yen
September 24, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Exchange Group head sees major benefits for Japan from weak yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The head of financial exchange operator Japan Exchange Group Inc said on Wednesday that he sees major benefits for Japan overall from the weakening of the yen.

Atsushi Saito’s comment followed the yen’s slide to a six-year low of 109.46 versus the dollar last Friday. On Wednesday, the Japanese currency was trading around 108.65 to the greenback.

Saito was speaking at a regular news conference. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

