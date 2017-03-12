FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Japan Feb wholesale prices rise 1.0 pct yr/yr
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 12:09 AM / 5 months ago

Japan Feb wholesale prices rise 1.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in the year to February, Bank of Japan
 data showed on Monday.            
    The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each
 other for their goods and services follows a 0.5 percent annual increase in January.
    Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.6 percent
 from a year earlier.
    Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.3 percent from a year
 earlier.
    Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change;
 previous figures may be revised):
                           FEB     JAN     DEC  FEB INDEX
 Year-on-year             +1.0    +0.5    -1.2       97.9
 Mth-on-mth               +0.2    +0.6    +0.7           
  To view the full tables, go to
  here
 (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984)
 (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)
    For Japanese economic coverage click:
  -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary                       
  -- Japanese macro economic news                               
  -- Japanese economic indicator news                           
  -- Economic indicator news in Japanese                        
  -- Bank of Japan news                                         
    Web sites for Japanese economic agencies
  -- Cabinet Office                        www.cao.go.jp/
  -- Ministry of Internal Affairs        www.soumu.go.jp/
  -- Ministry of Finance                   www.mof.go.jp/
  -- Ministry of Economy (METI)           www.meti.go.jp/
  -- Bank of Japan                         www.boj.or.jp/
    For more economic news click:
 -- Top News for the global economy                              
 -- Global macroeconomic data coverage                           
    For graphs for economic data click         , right-click on the data you want to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader).
    Access to some items may depend on permissioning.
    If you need assistance click       
 Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/PRICES

