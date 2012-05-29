Japan watchdog seeks fine on Sumitomo Mitsui unit over insider trading

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator said on Tuesday it will seek to have a fine imposed on the asset arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust over insider trading related to the public share offering of Mizuho Financial Group.

Separately, the watchdog also said it will seek a fine on Tokyo-based asset manager Asuka Asset Management over suspected insider trading in a public share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass . (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)