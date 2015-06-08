FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japanese PM: will keep eyes on softer yen's impact
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Japanese PM: will keep eyes on softer yen's impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes dateline from Tokyo)

MUNICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the government plans to pay close attention to the potential impact of a softer yen on small businesses and consumers.

Abe made the comment at a news conference in Munich, following his attendance at the summit of leaders from Group of Seven major industrial nations in Germany.

The yen has been falling versus the dollar since early 2013 when the Bank of Japan began massive government debt purchases to lower long-term interest rates and eliminate the risk of a return to deflation.

The dollar rose to a 13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.