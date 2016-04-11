FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OECD's Gurria: Japan intervening in fx market can't change yen's fundamental trend
April 11, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

OECD's Gurria: Japan intervening in fx market can't change yen's fundamental trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan would not be able to change the fundamental trend of the currency’s value even if it intervened to stem yen rises, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Monday.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, speaking at a press conference, said the fact that the yen is seen as a safe-haven currency is not something that intervention can change.

The dollar hit a fresh 17-month low versus the yen on Monday despite Japanese officials’ ratcheting up warnings that Tokyo will take appropriate steps as needed to curb disorderly moves in the currency. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

