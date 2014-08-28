FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's FSA orders Kookmin Bank to halt making new transactions for 4 mths
August 28, 2014

Japan's FSA orders Kookmin Bank to halt making new transactions for 4 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Thursday that it had ordered South Korea’s Kookmin Bank to halt making new transactions at its Japan branches for four months starting Sept. 4 and submit a plan to improve its business operations.

The FSA said the decision came after it found that some former branch managers and employees at the bank’s Tokyo branch had executed inappropriate loans and committed other breaches of compliance. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

