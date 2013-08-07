FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM orders proactive government role to clean up Fukushima
August 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Japan PM orders proactive government role to clean up Fukushima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the industry ministry on Wednesday to take appropriate measures to tackle the “urgent issue” of radioactive water building up at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry needed to be more proactive role in dealing with the problems at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima Daiichi plant, Abe told reporters after attending a meeting of the government’s task force on the nuclear disaster.

He stopped short of committing government funds to deal with the mounting levels of radioactive water.

Tokyo Electric has been widely castigated for its failure to protect the Fukushima plant, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo, from the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to the worst nuclear disaster in the world since Chernobyl and its inept response to the reactor meltdowns.

