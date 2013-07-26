FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tepco reform committee chairman: contaminated water threatens Fukushima plant recovery
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 26, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 4 years

Tepco reform committee chairman: contaminated water threatens Fukushima plant recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The chairman of an outside committee to recommend reforms for Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc said recent problems with contaminated water at the utility’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant could pose a setback in dealing with the aftermath of the crisis.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has been plagued by a string of mishaps and accidents this year as the utility cleans up after the world’s worst nuclear disaster in a quarter century, following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

After multiple leaks of radioactive water from underground storage pits, the utility, commonly known as Tepco, admitted that contaminated water is flowing into the sea, reversing months of denial.

Dale Klein, a former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and now head of the utility’s Nuclear Reform Monitoring Committee, also said on Friday that Tepco was not providing sufficient information about the plant to the Japanese public. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.