Radiation readings spike at water tank at Japan's ruined nuclear plant

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Radiation at a tank holding highly contaminated water at Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has spiked 18-fold, the plant’s operator said on Sunday.

Radiation of 1,800 millisieverts per hour - enough to kill an exposed person in four hours - was detected near the bottom of one storage tank on Saturday, Tokyo Electric Power Co , also known as Tepco, said.

An Aug. 22 reading measured radiation of 100 millisieverts per hour at the same tank. A Tepco spokesman also said a new leak had been detected from a pipe connecting two other tanks.

The Fukushima plant was destroyed by a tsunami in March 2011 in the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Paul Tait)